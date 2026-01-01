ReliaGear busway
Lighter, smaller, easier to modify
ReliaGear® busway combines benefits of the proven Spectra™ series busway, the sophisticated technology of the SACE® Tmax® XT circuit breaker and fused OT/OS switch in a plug-in unit.
With a sleek modern look, ReliaGear busway is a custom designed, modular electrical power distribution system available in both feeder and plug-in styles, up to 5000 A.
Lighter because it replaces the typical heavy wire and conduit used in most applications making it easier to handle and hang.
Smaller with a compact design ideal for applications where space is critical.
Easier to modify due to its flexible modular design; busway runs can be easily added, disassembled and relocated with minimal effort.
Features and benefits
- ReliaGear busway dimensions begin at 4.5" x 4.4" for 225-800 ampere ratings, and range up to 4.5" x 29.75" for the highest ratings. A single droprod hanger per 10-foot section can be used for ratings up to 2000 A for aluminum busway and 2500 A for copper busway.
- Aluminum busway dramatically saves on structural weight, allowing more efficient distribution designs and helping reduce installation time.
- Lightweight aluminum housing allows for safe, easy installation.
- Standard double-headed bolts with bright red indicator label provide visual indication of tightened joints.
- Optional Joint-Guard protection simplifies periodic maintenance by indicating when a joint needs tightening.
- SACE® Tmax® XT circuit breakers and Ekip trip units provide accurate protection, metering, and enhanced communication capabilities.
- Exclusive Blue Coat epoxy insulation provides the industry's longest insulation life of 50+ years, helps reduce risk of failure, and helps enable performance across a wide temperature spectrum.
- Build America, Buy America, 2 CFR Part 184, learn more