Lighter, smaller, easier to modify

ReliaGear® busway combines benefits of the proven Spectra™ series busway, the sophisticated technology of the SACE® Tmax® XT circuit breaker and fused OT/OS switch in a plug-in unit.

With a sleek modern look, ReliaGear busway is a custom designed, modular electrical power distribution system available in both feeder and plug-in styles, up to 5000 A.