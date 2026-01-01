Data Center
As AI reshapes our digital world, ABB helps data centers outrun.

ABB provides electrification and automation solutions to help customers design, build, and run data centers that are more reliable, efficient and scalable.

We partner with our customers to provide a winning combination of innovative solutions and operational excellence. We deliver advanced technologies and custom-engineered solutions to meet aggressive timelines, with the scale to ensure business continuity under the most demanding conditions. Quality, safety and sustainability are built into everything we do.

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NEW Q2 2026 DATA CENTER NEWS | Available now

From source to rack

ABB technologies and people make data centers more efficient, reliable and scalable.

Whether powering a traditional cloud environment or an AI-driven mega campus, our electrification systems and products keep local data centers running efficiently.

AI in data centers

Invested in relationships to deliver the world's most advanced data centers.

1 in 4 data centers run on ABB technology.

Global data center support

Global solutions, local support and expertise.

Local supply chain with resilient manufacturing.

Application engineering and services nationwide.

Data center technology

With ABB technology, electrical systems become a competitive advantage for data centers.

Industry insights

Data Center Solution Guide

BROCHURE

Data Center Solution Guide

Explore ABB’s end-to-end portfolio to help data centers design, build, and run operations that are more reliable, efficient, and scalable—from source to rack.

Powering Up for AI: Key Success Factors for Higher-Voltage MV Systems in AI Data Centers

ARTICLE

Powering Up for AI

Key Success Factors for Higher-Voltage MV Systems in AI Data Centers

Digital Line Card: From the Source to the Rack

LINE CARD

From the Source to the Rack

Download and explore our digital line card for data centers.

WEBINAR: New Approach in Electrical Design to Meet the Demands of Al Factories

WEBINAR

New Approach in Electrical Design to Meet the Demands of AI Factories

Explore how medium voltage UPS technologies are implemented in electrical design for next-generation data centers.

Building for Tomorrow: Strategies Powering AI factories

ARTICLE

Building for Tomorrow: Strategies Powering AI factories

As the digital economy accelerates, data centers are the new industrial powerhouse – and electrification is at the heart of this transformation.

ABB Review: 02|2025

TECHNICAL JOURNAL

ABB Review: Through the eyes of machines

Manufacturing is now driven by knowledge-based decisions. Data is processed into decisions, placing control systems at the core. Explore the factory that never misses a beat.

Article: Data Centers Deserve Full Transparency on Carbon Emissions from Suppliers

ARTICLE

Data Centers Deserve Full Transparency on Carbon Emissions from Suppliers

As global demand for data centers grows, sustainable solutions are increasingly vital.

Data Center cooling - Motor starting and protection solutions

BROCHURE

Data Center Cooling: Motor Starting and Protection Solutions

Reduce the energy impact and redefine the efficiency standard in Data Center cooling with ABB.

New Strategies in Design to Meet the Demands of AI Data Centers

ARTICLE

New Strategies in Design to Meet the Demands of AI Data Centers

Rack densities have been predicted to trend upward for over a decade, but these predictions have been unrealized until the advent of artificial intelligence.

ABB Whitepaper: Microgrid and Battery Energy Storage

WHITEPAPER

Microgrid and Battery Energy Storage

Learn about the benefits of moving towards a microgrid-enabled data center comprising of battery energy storage.

ABB Continuous Power in Data Centers

BROCHURE

Continuous Power in Data Centers

The importance of digitalization and the requirement of zero downtime in data center operations necessitate that each tiny detail of data center design becomes of the utmost importance and has to be carefully managed.

Whitepaper: Ten ways to drive up data center efficiency

WHITEPAPER

Ten ways to drive up data center efficiency

How to make modern data centers more energy efficient by optimizing and realizing true IT and OT efficiency.

WHITEPAPER

Gaining a competitive edge

Explore how to make your colocation data center more competitive through standardization and modularization.

Whitepaper: data center energy efficiency and management

WHITEPAPER

Data Center energy efficiency and management

Explore ABB's flexible and unique data center solutions.

Explore our Digital Industry Landscape

Take a virtual tour through ABB Data Center Solutions to view our full range of equipment, digital solutions, and engineering services.

Explore now

Resources

Data Center News
#DataCenterBetter YouTube Playlist
ContractorBetter in 60s: Data Centers
Video: Data centers and the energy transition
Video: Advancing AI Data Centers-DCD New York
Video: PowerTour Customer Witness Test
HiPerGuard Video: ABB's industry-first medium voltage Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) provides a continuous and reliable power supply of up to 24 kV for mission-critical facilities.
Critical Power Product Guide
Critical Power Services
VIDEO - ABB Electrification Service: Engineered Solutions for Reliable Data Centers
VIDEO - ABB Electrification Service: Maximizing Data Center Uptime
VIDEO - ABB Electrification Service: Safeguarding Reliable Power for Data Centers
VIDEO - ABB Electrification Service: Sustainable Solutions for Data Centers
Whitepaper: ReliaGear Lighting Panelboard With Integrated Branch Circuit Monitoring (BCM)
APPLICATION GUIDE: S800UP — Higher performance miniature circuit breaker

 

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