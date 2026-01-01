Data Center

As AI reshapes our digital world, ABB helps data centers outrun.

ABB provides electrification and automation solutions to help customers design, build, and run data centers that are more reliable, efficient and scalable.

We partner with our customers to provide a winning combination of innovative solutions and operational excellence. We deliver advanced technologies and custom-engineered solutions to meet aggressive timelines, with the scale to ensure business continuity under the most demanding conditions. Quality, safety and sustainability are built into everything we do.

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