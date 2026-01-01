Data Center
As AI reshapes our digital world, ABB helps data centers outrun.
ABB provides electrification and automation solutions to help customers design, build, and run data centers that are more reliable, efficient and scalable.
We partner with our customers to provide a winning combination of innovative solutions and operational excellence. We deliver advanced technologies and custom-engineered solutions to meet aggressive timelines, with the scale to ensure business continuity under the most demanding conditions. Quality, safety and sustainability are built into everything we do.
From source to rack
ABB technologies and people make data centers more efficient, reliable and scalable.
Whether powering a traditional cloud environment or an AI-driven mega campus, our electrification systems and products keep local data centers running efficiently.
Invested in relationships to deliver the world's most advanced data centers.
1 in 4 data centers run on ABB technology.
Global solutions, local support and expertise.
Local supply chain with resilient manufacturing.
Application engineering and services nationwide.
With ABB technology, electrical systems become a competitive advantage for data centers.
Industry insights
BROCHURE
Data Center Solution Guide
Explore ABB’s end-to-end portfolio to help data centers design, build, and run operations that are more reliable, efficient, and scalable—from source to rack.
ARTICLE
Powering Up for AI
Key Success Factors for Higher-Voltage MV Systems in AI Data Centers
LINE CARD
From the Source to the Rack
Download and explore our digital line card for data centers.
WEBINAR
New Approach in Electrical Design to Meet the Demands of AI Factories
Explore how medium voltage UPS technologies are implemented in electrical design for next-generation data centers.
ARTICLE
Building for Tomorrow: Strategies Powering AI factories
As the digital economy accelerates, data centers are the new industrial powerhouse – and electrification is at the heart of this transformation.
TECHNICAL JOURNAL
ABB Review: Through the eyes of machines
Manufacturing is now driven by knowledge-based decisions. Data is processed into decisions, placing control systems at the core. Explore the factory that never misses a beat.
ARTICLE
Data Centers Deserve Full Transparency on Carbon Emissions from Suppliers
As global demand for data centers grows, sustainable solutions are increasingly vital.
BROCHURE
Data Center Cooling: Motor Starting and Protection Solutions
Reduce the energy impact and redefine the efficiency standard in Data Center cooling with ABB.
ARTICLE
New Strategies in Design to Meet the Demands of AI Data Centers
Rack densities have been predicted to trend upward for over a decade, but these predictions have been unrealized until the advent of artificial intelligence.
WHITEPAPER
Microgrid and Battery Energy Storage
Learn about the benefits of moving towards a microgrid-enabled data center comprising of battery energy storage.
BROCHURE
Continuous Power in Data Centers
The importance of digitalization and the requirement of zero downtime in data center operations necessitate that each tiny detail of data center design becomes of the utmost importance and has to be carefully managed.
WHITEPAPER
Ten ways to drive up data center efficiency
How to make modern data centers more energy efficient by optimizing and realizing true IT and OT efficiency.
WHITEPAPER
Gaining a competitive edge
Explore how to make your colocation data center more competitive through standardization and modularization.
WHITEPAPER
Data Center energy efficiency and management
Explore ABB's flexible and unique data center solutions.
Ask an Expert
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