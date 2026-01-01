Advance ANSI Air-insulated Switchgear

Medium voltage switchgear for primary distribution up to 27 kV suitable for indoor or outdoor installations

Advance® is ABB’s ANSI platform for 5, 15, and 27 kV rated metal-clad switchgear featuring a narrow footprint and designed and tested according to IEEE C37.20.2. Featuring galvanized steel construction, hem bending techniques, and Delrin arc-quenching contacts, Advance is designed with safety, reliability, and durability in mind.

Features

  • Meets/exceeds the requirements of ANSI C37.20.2
  • Seismically tested to IBC Region D, Ip1.5
  • Enclosures meeting the outdoor requirements of ANSI C37.20.2 are available in either walk-in (sheltered aisle), or non-walk-in configurations
  • Forced air cooling is available for 4,000 A applications up to 15 kV
  • Build America, Buy America, 2 CFR Part 184, learn more
     

Benefits

  • Utilizes ADVAC spring charge mechanism breaker or AMVAC magnetically actuated breaker
  • Enhanced safety for personnel and equipment
  • The design allows for flexibility in configurations

Related Videos

  • Active Arc Mitigation
Where to Buy

Publications

Related Links
Advance® ANSI 5/8.25/15 kV switchgear

Other Medium Voltage Switchgear