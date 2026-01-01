Advance ANSI Air-insulated Switchgear
Medium voltage switchgear for primary distribution up to 27 kV suitable for indoor or outdoor installations
Advance® is ABB’s ANSI platform for 5, 15, and 27 kV rated metal-clad switchgear featuring a narrow footprint and designed and tested according to IEEE C37.20.2. Featuring galvanized steel construction, hem bending techniques, and Delrin arc-quenching contacts, Advance is designed with safety, reliability, and durability in mind.
Features
- Meets/exceeds the requirements of ANSI C37.20.2
- Seismically tested to IBC Region D, Ip1.5
- Enclosures meeting the outdoor requirements of ANSI C37.20.2 are available in either walk-in (sheltered aisle), or non-walk-in configurations
- Forced air cooling is available for 4,000 A applications up to 15 kV
- Build America, Buy America, 2 CFR Part 184, learn more
Benefits
- Utilizes ADVAC spring charge mechanism breaker or AMVAC magnetically actuated breaker
- Enhanced safety for personnel and equipment
- The design allows for flexibility in configurations