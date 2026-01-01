Advance ANSI Air-insulated Switchgear

Medium voltage switchgear for primary distribution up to 27 kV suitable for indoor or outdoor installations

Advance® is ABB’s ANSI platform for 5, 15, and 27 kV rated metal-clad switchgear featuring a narrow footprint and designed and tested according to IEEE C37.20.2. Featuring galvanized steel construction, hem bending techniques, and Delrin arc-quenching contacts, Advance is designed with safety, reliability, and durability in mind.