SafePlus Secondary Gas-insulated Switchgear (Ring Main Unit / RMU)
SafePlus is a metal-enclosed compact switchgear system for distribution applications from 6 to 40.5 kV. The switchgear has unique flexibility due to its extendibility and the possible combination of fully modular and semi-modular configurations.
SafePlus uses SF6 (Sulfur hexafluoride) as an insulation and quenching medium. The SF6 is contained in a welded, stainless steel, sealed-for-life enclosure with an operating lifetime of better than 30 years. The leakage rate is less than 0.1% per year!
The switchgear is type tested according to ANSI/IEEE C37.20.3, C37.58, C37.54, and UL listed. It is rated 38kV / 20kA / 600A, non-arc resistant. Solutions up to 25kA are available. Panels include a cable switch, vacuum circuit breaker, and air-insulated cable riser.
Environmentally responsible
SafePlus is manufactured in Norway. A robust green policy focuses on environmental factors in manufacturing and over the switchgear's lifespan.
With its compact, extendable design and enhanced short circuit capabilities, SafePlus is tailor-made for any installation that requires reliable, efficient, and safe solutions.
Features and benefits
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38kV / 20kA / 600A (25kA available with restrictions)
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Auto-reclosing capability
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Metal-enclosed design
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No exposure of live parts
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Virtually maintenance free
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Dead end outer cone cable termination system (IEC type B plug in bushings, type C bolted profile bushings or IEEE Dead-Break bushings)
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16.5 inches / 420 mm wide functional units
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Type tested according to all relevant IEEE and IEC standards *
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Manufactured according to ISO 9001, 14001 and OHSAS 18 001
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Carefully selected materials ensure 88% recycling capability for minimal environmental impact
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Rear viewports for visual verification of the three position disconnect status
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No gas filling required on site
Applications
Utilities and power plants
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Power generation stations
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Transformer stations
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Main and auxiliary switchgear
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E-House
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Wind turbines
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Solar farms
Industry
- Data centers
- Mining, metallurgy, and rolling mills
- Oil, gas, and petrochemical
- Semiconductor
- Pulp and Paper
- Cement
- Automotive
- Food and beverage
Infrastructure
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Airports
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Ports
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Railways
- Water and wastewater
- Underground transport
- Large infrastructure and civil work
Safety for personnel
ABB's design protects personnel standing close to the switchgear during an internal arc fault. A touch-proof design with no access to high voltage parts offers considerable safety for operators. To ensure maintenance and installation are as safe as possible, features such as pad-lockable handles, cover interlocks, and gas pressure relief functions are included. The system's features and design offer an outstanding level of safety and protection.
Compact design
Specific operations such as grounding, disconnecting, cable connection, busbar extension, protection, and switching are integrated into compact functional units that are only 16.5 inches / 420mm wide.
Sealed for life
The pressure system is defined as a sealed-for-life system with an operating lifetime of better than 30 years. Very low maintenance is required due to a sealed gas tank.
Full product range
In addition to the designs tailored to ANSI markets, SafePlus is available in a full range of IEC products, including:
- SafeRing (ring main units) and SafePlus GIS with SF6 up to 24kV
- SafeRing (ring main units) and SafePlus GIS with SF6 up to 40.5kV