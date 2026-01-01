SafePlus Secondary Gas-insulated Switchgear (Ring Main Unit / RMU)

SafePlus is a metal-enclosed compact switchgear system for distribution applications from 6 to 40.5 kV. The switchgear has unique flexibility due to its extendibility and the possible combination of fully modular and semi-modular configurations.

SafePlus uses SF6 (Sulfur hexafluoride) as an insulation and quenching medium. The SF6 is contained in a welded, stainless steel, sealed-for-life enclosure with an operating lifetime of better than 30 years. The leakage rate is less than 0.1% per year!

The switchgear is type tested according to ANSI/IEEE C37.20.3, C37.58, C37.54, and UL listed. It is rated 38kV / 20kA / 600A, non-arc resistant. Solutions up to 25kA are available. Panels include a cable switch, vacuum circuit breaker, and air-insulated cable riser.

Environmentally responsible

SafePlus is manufactured in Norway. A robust green policy focuses on environmental factors in manufacturing and over the switchgear's lifespan.

With its compact, extendable design and enhanced short circuit capabilities, SafePlus is tailor-made for any installation that requires reliable, efficient, and safe solutions.

