ZX Primary Gas-insulated Switchgear
Safe, reliable and easy to operate switchgear
Flexible combinations, reliability, availability, and safety are just some of the attributes that make it easy for our clients in industry and utilities to decide in favor of primary gas insulated switchgear products from the ZX series.
The use of plug-in technology for busbar and power cable connection enables safe, fast, and easy installation without the need for special tools. No gas work is required on site during installation, operation, or maintenance!
Ratings
There are three different ZX products available for use up to 38kV:
- ZX2
Rated to up 40kA / 3000A, single or double busbar, tested according to C37.20.9 and UL listed
- ZX0.2
Rated to up 31.5kA / 2500A, solid-insulated single busbar
- ZX2.2
Rated to up 40kA / 3000A, single or double busbar with three-position disconnects on both sides of the circuit breaker
Features
- Extremely compact design! Up to 70% footprint reduction with GIS compared to air insulated switchgear (AIS) at 38 kV
- Arc-proof designs
- Available in single, double or transfer bus configuration
- Vacuum circuit breaker type VD4X
- Easy installation without gas work on site due to plug-in busbar connection
- Outer and Inner cone cable termination systems
- Customized low voltage compartment offers ample space for mounting of protection and control devices
- Integrated plenums and optional pressure relief to the outside of the switchgear room
- View ports for direct visual verification of the three-position disconnect status
- Optional camera system available
Benefits
- Maximum operator safety thanks to arc-resistant design
- Reliable operation and maximum availability
- Fast installation thanks to plug-in technology
Applications
Utilities and Power Plants
- Power generation stations
- Transformer stations
- Main and auxiliary switchgear
- E-House
- Wind and solar farms
Industry
- Oil, gas, and petrochemical
- Mining, metallurgy, and rolling mills
- Data Centers
- Pulp and Paper
- Cement
- Automotive
- Food and Beverage
- Semiconductor
Infrastructure
- Airports
- Ports
- Railways
- Water and wastewater
- Underground transport
- Large infrastructure and civil work