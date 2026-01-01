ZX Primary Gas-insulated Switchgear

Safe, reliable and easy to operate switchgear

Flexible combinations, reliability, availability, and safety are just some of the attributes that make it easy for our clients in industry and utilities to decide in favor of primary gas insulated switchgear products from the ZX series.

The use of plug-in technology for busbar and power cable connection enables safe, fast, and easy installation without the need for special tools. No gas work is required on site during installation, operation, or maintenance!